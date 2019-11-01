DAYTON — The trial for a man accused of beating a woman with a candlestick holder was set this week in Columbia County Superior Court for January 2020.
William H. Fletcher, 39, of Dayton was charged with first-degree assault after he allegedly attacked a woman while helping her with her laundry on Jan. 7. He has been in the Columbia County Jail since his arrest. His bond was set at $100,000.
Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack said Wednesday that defense attorneys were “still attempting to find an expert neurologist,” and Fletcher’s trial was set for Jan. 9, 2020.
The trial has been delayed several times for various reasons, including for getting a mental-health evaluation and having to add a defense attorney.
Fletcher pleaded not guilty on Jan. 23 to the alleged crimes.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home Jan. 7 on West Patit Avenue and found Fletcher leaning against a fence and the woman inside the home. Fletcher appeared groggy and had blood around his mouth, court records stated. He told deputies he’d had a seizure.
The woman’s face was bleeding, and she told paramedics Fletcher had attacked her with a candlestick holder after having or faking a seizure, court records said.