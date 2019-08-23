A Jennings J-22 pistol stolen about 30 years ago in King County was used in a shooting here Thursday night, Walla Walla Police Department spokesman Eric Knudson said today.
Noel A. Perdomo, 39, had a first appearance in front of Judge John Lohrmann in Walla Walla County Superior Court this morning on investigation of charges of possession of a stolen firearm, harassment and threat to kill, alien unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents say Perdoma was with another man in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street at about 7 p.m. The man, age 54, told officers he had gone outside to take trash out when he spotted Perdomo, with whom he is acquainted, on a nearby porch.
Perdomo then shot next to the man’s head from about two feet away. The bullet lodged in the exterior wall of a nearby occupied house that has no known connection to either Perdomo or the victim.
The victim told police Perdomo told him, “This bullet was for you,” but did not believe Perdomo was trying to shoot him.
Police have little information and no known address for Perdomo, who appears to have been in the Walla Walla area for the last 18 months or so, Knudson said.
When officers contacted Perdomo in the alley behind the 900 block of West Chestnut Street, he was in possession of a glass pipe containing possible methamphetamine residue and the stolen .22-caliber firearm.
Knudson said it’s unusual to be able to trace a gun theft back three decades, noting that goes back to the days when such records were kept on index cards.
Perdomo’s bail was set today at $50,000.