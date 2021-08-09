BURBANK — Law enforcement officials from area agencies worked to arrest three people here the morning of Friday, Aug. 6.
According to YakTriNews.com, three were taken into custody in the 500 block of Humorist Road on a Walla Walla Police Department warrant at about 9:30 a.m.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance because the suspects live in the county, but the investigative work came from the Kennewick Police Department, Chief Deputy Richard Schram said Monday, Aug.9.
Dustin Bushnell, 30, was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail for alleged second-degree burglary. Officers recovered stolen property from the residence as evidence.
Bushnell was also identified as being involved in a recent string of catalytic converter thefts in the Kennewick and Burbank areas, the media outlet reported.
He was booked into Benton County Jail.
Zachery LeMaster, 21, was arrested on a warrant for robbery, and he was booked into Walla Walla County Jail with bail set at $20,000. His first court appearance was slated for Monday morning.
No information was released about the third person arrested.
Law enforcement officials recovered stolen property belonging to Kennewick residents, YakTriNews.com said.