Three people were arrested Tuesday night after a man was robbed in a vehicle at Chase Avenue and Birch Street.
Mauricio Moreno James, 22, Miguel Angel Cortez, 23, and a 17-year-old boy not named by police allegedly approached the man at about 11 p.m. while he was eating in the car, pulled him out and began shoving him, according to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson.
They demanded cash and took the man's wallet with an undisclosed amount of money and other items. He had no apparent injuries, Knudson stated.
Moreno James was arrested for investigation of second-degree robbery, third-degree theft, third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving without an ignition interlock.
Angel Cortez was arrested for investigation of second-degree robbery and third-degree theft.
The juvenile was arrested for second-degree robbery, third-degree theft and minor in consumption of intoxicating liquor.
The investigation is ongoing.