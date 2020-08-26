There hasn’t been a jury trial in Walla Walla County since March 16.
Because of COVID-19 social-distancing restrictions, the county hasn’t had enough room to safely hold jury selections in the courthouse itself. But trials will begin again in September in a new venue: the community center at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
“The fairgrounds were selected due to the community center’s space and ability to accommodate enough jurors for jury selection, and to provide social distancing space for witness and gallery members,” said Chad Goodhue, the county’s director of technology services.
Currently the county is in the process of making some technology modifications to the community center.
Goodhue described some of the upgrades necessary to transform the space into a functioning courtroom. These include providing audio/visual and computer hardware so court staff has access to everything they would have in a regular courtroom.
The facility will also have high-speed, secure internet access and the ability to record a trial, as required by state law.
There will also be virtual access for people who wish to witness the trial but prefer not to enter the courtroom. This is partly a response to the COVID-19 situation but is also already available in the county’s existing courtrooms.
According to Tina Driver, a Walla Walla County Superior Court administrator, “On almost every hearing/trial, we have virtual presence or attendance.”
Driver described the benefits the new space will bring to the temporary court system.
“The new arrangements at the fairgrounds will allow jury trials to proceed with the required social distancing,” she said. “We have not had a jury trial since COVID-19 started, so we do have a large backlog of cases to work through the system. We are trying to do whatever we can to ensure we have taken every measure possible to ensure everyone’s safety. We have continued to have hearings at the courthouse, but just have not had the space to handle jury trials.”
Because the upgrades to the space are still ongoing, the final cost of the project has not yet been determined, Goodhue said.
“My understanding at this time is that the state coronavirus relief fund will pay for much of the expenses.”
If the physical and technological improvements are completed rapidly, jury selection and trials in the new courtroom may begin in early September. The courtroom facilities at the County Courthouse would also continue to be used.