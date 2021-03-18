People awaiting court dates will be able to receive reminders via phone text in two Eastern Oregon counties — Umatilla and Morrow — beginning Monday, March 22.
The texting service is aimed at increasing the efficiency of courts by helping prevent unnecessary case extensions and it will help defendants avoid costly fees, according to a new release from the Oregon Judicial Department.
It could also reduce the amount of warrants for arrests and free up some jail resources.
“Text messaging doesn’t replace official court hearing notices,” explained Roy Blaine, trial court administrator for Morrow and Umatilla counties' circuit courts, “but it does allow parties who opt-in to receive text message reminders and hearing updates. It’s one more way the courts are putting technology to work to improve access to justice.”
The service only applies to state circuit courts and Oregon’s Tax Court, Blaine said in an email. It does not apply to municipal or justice courts.
The service will also be made available in Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson and Marion counties.
A pilot program was tested in Josephine County Circuit Court in February, according to the release.