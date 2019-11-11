Four Walla Walla teenage boys have been arrested in connection with spray-painting four vehicles Saturday morning near Shick and Whitman streets.
Police responded to the area at 9:42 a.m. and spoke with nearby witnesses to obtain the suspects' identification, according to Walla Walla police Sgt. Eric Knudson. The teens allegedly had painted two of the vehicles with something about male genitalia, he added.
A 14-year-old admitted to spray-painting, was arrested for investigation of second-degree malicious mischief, and taken to Walla Walla Juvenile Justice Center, Knudson said.
Two other 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested for investigation of second-degree complicity to commit malicious mischief and released to their parents, Knudson said.