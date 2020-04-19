A 17-year-old Walla Walla resident pleaded not guilty Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to charges stemming from robbing a 70-year-old man.
The teen, along with two others, allegedly approached the man at about 7 p.m. April 7 at Chase Avenue and Birch Street while the man was eating in a car.
The three allegedly pulled him out and began shoving him, records stated. They demanded money and took his wallet with $300, a black laptop bag and laptop, and black backpack with beer and survival gear, records stated. The man was uninjured, but scared.
Just before that, the trio had been pulled over after police received a complaint that they had thrown an object at a vehicle near Alder and Division streets.
During the stop, officers noticed the license plate didn’t belong on the vehicle. They also spotted a pistol magazine. During that stop, a man alerted officers that the three had stolen from the older man.
Evidence corroborated the robbery, records stated.
The teenager admitted he was present at the robbery and certain items were in his possession. Officers found two cans of beer at the teen's feet. One was partially empty, and the teen’s breath smelled like alcohol. However, he refused a breath test at the Juvenile Justice Center.
Charges were second-degree robbery and minor in possession, consumption, or acquisition of liquor.
He was taken back to the Juvenile Justice Center, officials said. No fact-finding date was set yet.
Others involved face their own arraignments.
Mauricio Moreno James, 22, of College Place is scheduled for arraignment May 18.
Miguel Angel Cortez, 23, also of College Place is scheduled for arraignment Monday.