Teen faces five years of rehabilitation for attempted assault, child sex crimes

A Walla Walla teenager has been sentenced to more than five years of rehabilitation in two cases for multiple felonies, including attempted assault and viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Graham W. Warner, 16, initially was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder for allegedly plotting to kill his mother and sister, to which he pleaded not guilty in July.
He also was charged and pleaded not guilty the same month in another case with five counts each of first-degree viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and second-degree viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
However, he made a plea bargain Oct. 11 to two counts of first-degree attempted assault and three counts of first-degree viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
His sentencing in both cases has been delayed for several months due to ongoing evaluations.
In the first case, he was accused of forming an intricate plan to kill his family members, which included gathering various explosive materials and writing in a journal about how he would carry out the acts and then flee to Los Angeles or elsewhere, according to court documents.
Police said they found several knives and a baseball bat in his bedroom, records stated.
In the second case, he was charged after the investigation in the initial case led to detectives finding child pornography on his home computer, including 58 photos deemed as children in sexually explicit conduct.
On Friday, the court found aggravating factors in both cases and sentencing within the standard range would be “a manifest injustice,” documents stated.
Documents also stated Warner “refuses to acknowledge wrongdoing” was “a high risk to reoffend” and “lacked remorse.”
He was ordered to remain at the Juvenile Justice Center until being taken to the state Department of Social and Health Service’s Rehabilitation Administration. He will then be classified and placed in a facility.
In the first case, his sentence included one year on count one and about three to seven months on count two, with credit for 244 days served on both counts.
In the second case, his sentence included 81 weeks on each count, which will run consecutively, for 4.6 years on all three counts with no credit for time served. It also included registering as a sex offender.
Both cases also included $300 in fines and fees.
Norrie Gregoire, Walla Walla County Corrections Department director, helped explain the sentence.
Rehabilitation Administration sentences "must include a range delineated by a minimum and maximum number of weeks," he wrote in an email, referring to the first case's range.
"The sentence imposed by the court will keep Graham in RA custody until his 21st birthday, which is the maximum sentence allowed by statute."