A Walla Walla teen was injured Tuesday afternoon on East Rees Avenue after the vehicle the person was driving struck a guardrail, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was injured and taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, the report said.
Further information was not available. The agency does not release identities of juveniles.
According to the report, the teen was driving a red 2013 Toyota Camry just before 12:18 p.m. westbound on U.S. Highway 12 near East Rees Avenue in Walla Walla when the collision took place.
The vehicle was totaled. Neither drugs nor alcohol were considered a factor in the crash.