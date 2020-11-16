A 15-year-old boy was struck by a car while riding his bike on North Ninth Avenue and Pine Street in Walla Walla Sunday evening.
The driver of a white Toyota Camry with black wheels failed to halt at the stop sign at about 7 p.m. and sped off after hitting the boy, authorities said.
The boy, who was riding west on Pine Street's eastbound lane, made a right turn onto Ninth Avenue to the southbound lane when he was hit , according to Walla Walla police spokesman Sgt. Eric Knudson.
The car struck the boy's right leg and him knocked off his bike, suffering a minor injury.
People who may have information about the driver's identity are asked to call Officer Nick Klicker at 509-524-4384. The case reference case number is 2020-22113.