DAYTON — A 15-year-old Pendleton boy has been accused of raping another boy in 2019 at Camp Touchet in Columbia County.

The boy was charged with second-degree rape and attempted second-degree rape after a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded July 18 to the Columbia Basin Baptist Association campground for a sex crime report, records stated.

The deputy contacted the camp director and a staff member who reported a 13-year-old told them two campers “were possibly doing inappropriate stuff,” records stated.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Walla Walla Juvenile Justice Center, but was released to his parents on July 19.

He pleaded not guilty on Oct. 30 after a competency evaluation, according to Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack. A pretrial management hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

