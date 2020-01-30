DAYTON — A 15-year-old Pendleton boy has been accused of raping another boy in 2019 at Camp Touchet in Columbia County.
The boy was charged with second-degree rape and attempted second-degree rape after a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded July 18 to the Columbia Basin Baptist Association campground for a sex crime report, records stated.
The deputy contacted the camp director and a staff member who reported a 13-year-old told them two campers “were possibly doing inappropriate stuff,” records stated.
The 15-year-old was taken to the Walla Walla Juvenile Justice Center, but was released to his parents on July 19.
He pleaded not guilty on Oct. 30 after a competency evaluation, according to Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack. A pretrial management hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.