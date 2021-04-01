An area teen who was allegedly involved in a fight between two groups of teens Saturday night, March 27, near Sharpstein Elementary School has been charged with first-degree assault for reportedly stabbing another teen boy.
The accused 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Walla Walla Police Department officers and had his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court Thursday, April 1.
The boy's mother was in court and addressed Judge M. Scott Wolfram, saying that her son was "a good boy" and had never been in trouble before Saturday's incident.
The boy's attorney, Julie Carlson Straube requested an ankle monitor so the boy could be released to his mother, but Wolfram sided with prosecutors, eluding to the seriousness of the crime and the probable cause statement, where the boy reportedly told police he had stabbed the victim.
The accused teen will be held at the Walla Walla County Juvenile Justice Center, where he appeared via webcam Thursday.
The boy began crying after Wolfram relayed his orders. The boy said "I love you, mommy," before the webcam was turned off.
Wolfram ordered a risk assessment to be done of the teen and then the court could reconsider a conditional release at a later date.
While addressing the court, the boy's mother accused the victim of swinging a baseball bat before the stabbing happened. According to court records, other weapons were involved in the melee, including a helmet.
A family member of the victim told the U-B he'd been stabbed in the upper back and was treated and released from Providence St. Mary Medical Center on Saturday night.
First-degree assault is a Class A felony. If convicted, the accused boy could be incarcerated until he's 21.