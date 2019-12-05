A Touchet teenager has been accused of assaulting a classmate by peeing in the youth’s water bottle.
The 15-year-old Touchet High School student was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, in late November for the alleged crime on Sept. 19, according to court records.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the school at 4:51 p.m. that day, where District Superintendent Robert Elizondo told them about the incident, records stated.
The boy was caught by surveillance cameras in the locker room, Elizondo told them, and wasn’t supposed to be there at the time, records stated. He also told them the suspect confessed to him, however the boy refused to talk to deputies, except to say he “was sorry; it was was a stupid mistake.”
The victim, another boy, didn’t know about the urine until he drank from the water bottle and swallowed it, records stated.
The teen’s arraignment was scheduled for Dec. 13.Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.