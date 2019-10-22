An “all clear” was given Monday morning several hours after a “suspicious item” was found in the east parking lot of Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
The item, described as the “inside of a paper towel roll, with ‘boom’ written on it,” caused the lot and east side buildings to be locked down for several hours, according to Walla Walla police Sgt. Eric Knudson.
The item also caused Willow Public School to be on lock down, he said.
Law enforcement responded at 7:52 a.m., and the Richland Bomb Squad arrived shortly afterward, Knudson said.
However, the item was deemed not explosive at around 11 a.m.
People were asked not to go to the hospital unless it was necessary. People seeking emergency care were directed to the south side of the hospital on Willow Street. Private vehicles were able to enter at the Cancer Center on Willow Street.