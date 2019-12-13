A local fugitive extradition case against a 23-year-old man with child sex charges in Oregon was dismissed Thursday in Walla Walla County Superior Court after the man surrendered at a jail in Oregon. His charges in that state remain.
Benjamin R. Katz was arrested locally Dec. 3 by Washington State Patrol troopers, who took him to Walla Walla County Jail on a suspected fugitive charge.
He appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court on the fugitive charge and charges from Clackamas County Circuit Court, including using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree online sexual corruption of a child, luring a minor, second-degree attempted sexual abuse and two counts of harassment, records stated.
Katz was indicted Nov. 12 in the Clackamas County Circuit Court on the charges above, and a warrant was issued indicating the state would extradite Katz from anywhere in the U.S., records stated.
Defense attorney Robin Olson was appointed to represent Katz, and his release conditions were determined, including a $250,000 bond, which he posted last week.
His bond would be reimbursed, according to court records, as his local case was dismissed Thursday because he “turned himself into the Clackamas County Jail.”
The jail’s roster did not show he’d been booked as of Thursday afternoon.