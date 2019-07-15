BAKER CITY — Bob Borders was alone, asleep in his chair in the living room, when police say 23-year-old Colby J. Hedman arrived at his door on Taggert Lane just north of Baker City and entered his home at about 10:30 p.m. Monday.
The 65-year-old man, who works part-time at Thatcher’s Ace Hardware, retired from his job as a hospital administrator about eight years ago. He didn’t learn until later that the man he nearly encountered that night was wanted for murder in Walla Walla.
Police believe Hedman stole a Toyota pickup truck from 35-year-old Kyle J. Martz, the man he is accused of killing in Walla Walla just a few hours before he arrived on the Borderses’ property.
Borders said his wife, Robbie, who turns 60 next week, had gone to Boise that day. There were no lights on in the house and no indication that anyone was home when Hedman allegedly arrived.
Borders’ living room chair sits just three steps above his “man cave,” which is separated from the front room by a sliding door. The sliding door is usually always open. But on Monday night, for some reason, it was closed, Borders said.
“I was grateful he didn’t come all the way in,” he said of the alleged intruder.
After Hedman was taken into custody, he told police he had run out of gas and had gone to the Borderses’ home, found a Ford pickup with keys in it and drove away.
Borders said he called the dispatch center at about 10:40 p.m. Monday to report that his pickup had been stolen.
As he reported the crime, he watched the man drive away, but the man stopped on Old Trail Road about 100 yards from Taggert Lane. The man appeared to be moving things from the Toyota pickup he had arrived in to Borders’ Ford pickup.
According to court documents filed in Baker County Circuit Court, deputies Gabe Maldonado and Craig Rilee arrived at that time and confronted Hedman, who refused to come over to talk to them.
The report says Hedman ignored their instructions at least four times and walked away from them.
He went to the Toyota pickup he’d arrived in, removed a suitcase, and walked north down the eastbound freeway lane away from the officers, who were separated from
him by a fence and high grass.
Rilee secured the pickup and drove to the opposite side of the freeway looking for Hedman. In the meantime, Maldonado traveled east on the freeway looking for the suspect, the report stated.
Hedman returned to the Toyota pickup while deputies searched for him along West Airport Lane.
Then, in what Borders called a “brazen” move, Hedman returned to the Borderses’ Taggert Lane property and stole their 2000 Jeep Wrangler. Borders was awake and armed now, with all the lights in the house on.
During his first visit, Hedman had removed items from the Jeep such as tools, a compound bow and arrows, and put them inside the pickup truck before driving off, Borders said.
This time he drove away in the Jeep, traveling west on Old Trail Road and headed toward Chandler Lane, Borders said.
Court documents state that Rilee watched as Borders sped down Taggert Lane in the Jeep. He and Oregon State Police troopers Andrew McClay and Tim Schuette followed the vehicle.
Hedman drove onto the eastbound freeway lanes, and Maldonado drove across the median to intercept him, the report stated.
Hedman refused to stop as Maldonado followed him with his patrol car, emergency lights and siren activated.
Hedman eventually drove through a barbed wire fence in the barrow pit, damaging about 100 feet of fence, and returned to Old Trail Road. Then he drove back to the freeway at the Chandler Lane crossing, about 5 miles north of Baker City, and was blocked by the OSP troopers’ patrol cars as he attempted to turn west onto the eastbound lanes.
Borders said his recently restored Jeep, valued at about $10,000, was totaled in the crash. The police cars received minor damage.
Hedman was taken into custody without further incident. He is being held at the Baker County Jail on $1 million bail for a Walla Walla warrant charging him with the first-degree murder of Martz.
He also has Baker County charges including two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude police, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver involved in an accident.