A woman involved in a pursuit in March that injured three people pleaded guilty Monday to charges stemming from the chase.
Jillian R. Hamilton, 29, Walla Walla, is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 3 on charges of attempting to elude a police vehicle and third-degree criminal mischief.
According to court documents, Hamilton faces a standard range sentence of 12-14 months in prison on the eluding charge and up to 362 days in jail for criminal mischief.
She was arrested on March 26 after speeding away from a Walla Walla police officer who knew Hamilton was wanted on three felony warrants and tried to conduct a traffic stop,
The chase ended when Hamilton’s car collided with two other vehicles at State Route 125 and Meadowbrook Boulevard. Hamilton attempted to run from the scene on foot, but was taken into custody shortly afterward.
Three women in one of the vehicles involved in the collision were injured and had to be treated at a hospital.
Hamilton was arrested for investigation of attempting to elude a police vehicle, two counts of attended hit-and-run, third-degree driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.