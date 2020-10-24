A College Place man, originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man found at the mouth of the Walla Walla River in January, pleaded guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Joey C. Barnes, 28, made a plea bargain with prosecutors Oct. 14 in Walla Walla County Superior Court to have his second-degree murder charge dismissed.
He was released from jail upon making the agreement and will be on electronic home monitoring until his sentencing, which hasn’t been scheduled.
The state plans to recommend six months in custody, with credit for time served and the balance to be served on electronic home monitoring, documents stated. The agreement also said the state wouldn’t “pursue any crimes referenced in the police investigation involving unrelated matters” or “any crimes arising from this incident.”
However, the judge doesn’t have to follow any recommendations. Barnes’ criminal offender score is zero for the crime, giving him a standard sentencing range of confinement between six and 12 months, and a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine.
Barnes and Quentin N. Hunter, 25, of Walla Walla, both were charged in connection with the death of 22-year-old Arcane “AJ” Wilkinson, of College Place, on Dec. 16.
Barnes was arrested June 22, while Hunter has been in jail since Jan. 30 on unrelated charges. With the second-degree murder charge added, Hunter’s bond is $1.2 million. He pleaded not guilty in July and his trial is scheduled for Dec. 1 and 2.
According to court records, Wilkinson was allegedly involved in a local gang and “gave up” information on the day of his death about a gang in front of one of its members.
Wilkinson was reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” to the College Place Police Department. He was identified Jan. 29 as the man found dead in the river that morning, and the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case as a homicide.
An autopsy showed he died from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, with drowning and acute meth intoxication as contributing factors.
Probable cause affidavits filed after Hunter and Barnes were arrested said Wilkinson went on a drive with Hunter, Barnes and several others after dinner that night.
Witnesses told detectives once at the end of North Shore Road, the group told Wilkinson they were going to take back a gun from someone.
During an altercation after the drive, when the group was near Wallula, a gun was pulled and Wilkinson ran and jumped into the river, which was about 5 miles upstream from where his body was located , records stated. Shots were fired, and the rest of the group reportedly left the scene.
Detectives used cell phone data and other digital clues to help determine the location of those allegedly present during the murder, records stated.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle has not commented on whether others would be charged for involvement in the alleged crime, as the investigation is ongoing.