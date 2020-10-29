A 26-year-old Walla Walla woman on probation pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to assaulting a police officer and other charges.
Walla Walla police tried to arrest Jenean A. Lucero at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 11 in an alley in the 200 block of West Maple Street. Officers believed she had left illegal drugs and paraphernalia behind the passenger seat of a car in which she was traveling during a traffic stop a few days earlier, court records stated.
Approaching her on foot, officers asked her to stop. When she attempted to flee they caught her within about 50 feet. She continued resisting and kicked an officer in the chest, records stated.
She was charged the next day with meth possession, using drug paraphernalia, third-degree assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
She was booked in Walla Walla County Jail but released Oct. 13 on conditions, including being on house arrest and submitting to random drug tests. Her trial was set for Jan. 13-14.
Lucero also is involved in other cases, including one charging her with eluding a pursuing police vehicle and third-degree driving with a suspended/revoked license.
In that case, she was accused of speeding more than 70 mph at night without headlights Sept. 27 on Rose Street after an officer stopped her for an expired vehicle registration, records stated. The chase was ended due to public safety concerns.
The officer recognized her from previous contacts, and learned from dispatch that she had an arrest warrant and was driving with a suspended license, according to court documents.
She pleaded not guilty Oct. 12 and her trial was scheduled for Dec. 8-9.
Lucero also was a co-defendant with Stephen L. Cleveland in a child abuse case last year. In an agreement, she pleaded guilty to lesser charges of two counts of third-degree abandonment of a dependent person.
She was sentenced April 21 to 323 days in jail, which was suspended on condition of a successful two-year district court probation that included $250 in fines and fees plus alcohol and drug treatment, among other requirements.