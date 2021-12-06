BURBANK — An unknown suspect drove a vehicle through a garage door on the 200 block of East Maple Street in Burbank, early in the morning Saturday, Dec. 4.
When Walla Walla County Sheriff deputies arrived at the address, the driver had fled.
A third party reported hearing a gunshot, however police said there was no evidence of gunfire.
Dispatch reports from the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office show that this is the third call deputies have responded to at the address since Nov. 19. A spokesperson for the office said it’s unknown if this incident is related to the past calls.
No one was reported injured in the incident.
