A Super 1 Foods employee appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court this morning after he was arrested Tuesday night by SWAT members for allegedly brandished and pointed a gun at fellow workers.
Shane J. Erskine, 32, of College Place, was picked up by police at his home on Ninth Street for investigation of second-degree assault and aiming or discharging a firearm or dangerous weapon.
Walla Walla police responded last Thursday to reports that he was allegedly armed and trying to break a window, records stated. Witnesses said he aimed his pistol at two employees inside the store, and an employee told officers he saw Erskine drinking.
Follow-up investigations and surveillance video from the store also allegedly showed Erskine had made several visits and possibly shot the front door’s frame, records stated.
A warrant search of Erskine’s home Tuesday included help by the Walla Walla Regional SWAT team.
Officers found several firearms, including a 1911-style .45 caliber pistol with four loaded magazines in a shoulder harness, which allegedly matched one seen in surveillance video. Clothing and gloves matching those in surveillance video also were found.
When Erskine’s vehicle was searched, several empty .45 caliber casings were found, records stated, which allegedly showed the gun was fired from inside the vehicle.