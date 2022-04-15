A student was found with a gun at Garrison Middle School Tuesday, April 12, according officials.
The 14-year-old child, whose name and gender were not disclosed, was charged Thursday, April 14, with unlawful firearm possession and dangerous weapon possession on school facilities, according to Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney James Nagle.
He declined to comment on whether the minor’s parents could face charges.
Walla Walla Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Chris Gardea told the Union-Bulletin that after students were dismissed from school on Tuesday, school officials received a report that a student might have a gun in a backpack.
When a firearm was found, school staff called the Walla Walla Police Department, which took over the investigation.
The student was arrested and held at the Walla Walla Juvenile Detention Center. The district is working closely with law enforcement and the family as part of the police investigation, according to Gardea.
“We appreciate those who reported this situation to school officials so they could act quickly to ensure safety for everyone involved,” Gardea said.
