A Walla Walla man linked to a string of commercial burglaries in the fall of 2018 was sentenced Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to about two and a half years in prison.
Robert J. Frates, 36, pleaded guilty March 30 to amended charges of first-degree theft, three counts of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
He also pleaded guilty to other amended charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief, stemming from a separate burglary in 2019.
The amended charges were part of a plea agreement that dismissed four counts in the first case and two in the second and gave Frates a prison-based Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative, or drug treatment in prison.
Frates was arrested Oct. 30, 2018, in connection with burglaries of 19 local businesses starting in late September 2018, according to a probable cause statement. Place was already sentenced.
He was conditionally released December 2018 pending trial, but he was arrested twice after that, and a warrant was issued on new charges in August 2019 in connection with a burglary at Livit Coffee on Isaacs Avenue.
Last October, he was arrested on drug charges in Kootenai County and eventually sentenced in December to a year in jail minus 59 days credit for time served for controlled substance possession.
On Friday, his sentence included 29.75 months confinement on counts one, four and seven, 25 months on count two and 12.75 months on count eight in his first case. It also included 29.75 months on count one and 12.75 months on count two in his second case.
All confinements, including those in Idaho are to run concurrently. He also received credit for 116 days served on the first case and 73 on the second. Besides that, Frates was ordered to get a mental health evaluation and pay $3,246.53 in restitution, fines and fees on the first case and $500 in the second. Frates also received the same amount of time ordered in prison, two and a half years, in community custody (probation).
Frates was released from the Washington State Penitentary in 2017 after serving time for multiple felonies, including for his involvement in 20 burglaries in the Spokane area, according to Walla Walla police.