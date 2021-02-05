“What happened in the house?”
That’s the question attorneys told jurors they would ultimately need to decide in the murder trial of Leslie M. Moreno, 27, of Waitsburg.
Moreno is on trial in Walla Walla County Superior Court for the alleged December 2018 killing of her boyfriend, Marcus J. Allessio, 25, of Waitsburg. She’s charged with first-degree murder in a domestic violence situation with a deadly weapon.
Thursday marked the third day of the trial following two days of jury selection. The 12 jurors and four alternates began by hearing opening statements Thursday morning at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Community Center.
About 20 members of the public showed up to watch, COVID-19 screenings were conducted for everyone on site and proceedings began.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennine Christensen told jurors her evidence would show that Allessio and Moreno argued, that Moreno stabbed Allessio while he sat in the driver’s seat of her 2008 Toyota Highlander and that she drove from Waitsburg to Walla Walla, about 20 miles, where she was met by law enforcement and medics, who tried to save Allessio’s life.
Christensen told jurors that the defense would include an emotional plea, but jurors were there to look at the facts of Allessio’s death and who allegedly killed him.
“Domestic violence is insidious,” Christensen said. “But in this case, it can not be shoehorned to fit the facts ... be careful in this case of making assumptions ... be cognizant of stereotypes and biases.”
Moreno’s attorney, Julie Carlson Straube, laid out a similar story in her opening statement, only this time recounting what she called a “mental spiral” happening in the life of Allessio that led to a tumultuous relationship with Moreno, citing drug abuse as a contributing factor.
Carlson Straube raised her voice, mimicking the alleged demeanor and words of abuse from Allessio.
She recounted an alleged argument they had that involved screaming and hitting in their Waitsburg home the day of Allessio’s death and described the altercation at the driver’s seat of the car as more of a struggle between the two.
“There’s a reason why on Dec. 28 (2018), when people heard screaming and yelling, they knew where to look,” Carlson Straube said. “(Moreno) did the best she could that evening ... this was an extreme domestic violence situation.”
The witness testimony began with Detective Sgt. Mike Good with the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, the office’s lead investigator.
Good answered questions about the investigation, including video and photos taken by investigators at the home. Good detailed the collection of blood swabs taken on walls in the home and on Moreno’s vehicle.
He was also asked about a knot of dark hair collected at the home and an array of kitchen knives that were photographed.
The home was in slight disarray, based on photos Good said were taken several hours after Moreno drove away, with chairs toppled over, a closet coat rack torn down and a picture on the wall knocked off its center.
The detective was also present during an autopsy. He said Moreno cried when she learned Allessio had died. Good arrested Moreno early in the morning Dec. 29.
Good’s testimony described Allessio’s stab wound in the chest and other wounds. He also noted bruising on Allessio’s hands. The detective found wounds on Moreno at the time of her arrest as well.
Next the prosecutor asked Tom Beccio, a supervisor for the Walla Walla dispatch center, about 911 recordings and how they are obtained and catalogued.
The final testimony was a deposition from Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Chris Johnson, who is currently serving with the U.S. Marines in Iraq. His deposition recounting the day of Allessio’s death was read to the court.
He said he was there on Dec. 28 when officers and medics met Moreno and the wounded Allessio at a weigh station outside of Walla Walla. He said Moreno was visibility upset and “sobbing.”
She had driven the vehicle from Waitsburg while sitting on Allessio’s lap, and her 4-year-old daughter was in the back seat holding up a blanket to block her view from what was happening, Johnson said.
Allessio was not responsive, and the deputy thought he was dead. Medics arrived and removed Allessio’s shirt, so Johnson was able to get a better look at the man’s chest wound.
The deputy then spoke with Moreno, who was reunited with her daughter, in the patrol car, and Moreno told him she remembered an argument with Allessio but couldn’t remember what happened after Allessio grabbed a knife.
Johnson said in his deposition that he didn’t notice any blade-like injuries on Moreno’s body, and he couldn’t say for sure if she was assaulted.
A butcher knife was found in the vehicle, both Good and Johnson said. Pictures of the knife inside the car were shown to jurors as well as a blood smear on the door of the vehicle.
The trial was scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Friday at the Community Center and is open to the public. COVID-19 screenings will be conducted.