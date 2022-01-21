Officials have concluded their investigation into the August 2021 shooting by a Walla Walla police officer of a Weston man in the Fraternal Order of Eagles parking lot on South Second Avenue, but no answers have yet been provided to the public.
Officer Kevin Toon shot and injured K.C. Leon, 34, on the night of Aug. 21, 2021, minutes after arriving on scene after being called to the Eagles club for a disturbance.
Toon was the first to arrive, and he was not accompanied by any other officers when he made contact with people in the parking lot, according to the only release issued in the five months since the event by the Kennewick Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit assigned to the shooting.
Toon reported he shot Leon at about 10:54 p.m. Other responding police officers rendered emergency first aid to Leon while waiting for paramedics with the Walla Walla Fire Department to arrive, investigators said in that Aug. 23, 2021, release.
Leon allegedly had a gun at the time of the shooting, the release stated, but investigators did not say whether Leon reached for the gun or pointed one at Toon before the officer shot him. While investigating the shooting, officers reportedly found a gun in close proximity to where Toon confronted Leon, the U-B reported last year after the single news release was issued.
This week, the Special Investigations Unit commander, Randy Maynard, told the U-B that the lengthy report is finally complete and in the hands of Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle, who will review the report and decide if any charges need to be filed against anyone involved.
No other information has been officially released, including the condition of the injured man, who was taken to a local hospital and later transferred out of the area for additional treatment, according to that initial statement a few days after the shooting.
Official word on the status of Officer Toon has also not been released.
That night, Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber called the Kennewick Special Investigations Unit to take over the scene, per state law, and that team relieved all Walla Walla police officers of any involvement in the investigation.
Toon was placed on administrative leave, per policy.
In December 2021, Maynard told the U-B in an email that only the Walla Walla Police Department could confirm if Toon was back to regular duty.
But when asked about Toon’s status, the public information officer at WWPD said he is not allowed to comment on the investigation and referred the U-B back to Maynard and to Nagle.
Nagle said he can’t comment on the employment status of a city employee and referred the U-B back to the Police Department.
Beginning Aug. 30, 2021, until Jan. 10, 2022, the U-B received weekly emailed updates from Maynard.
All of those reports had the same message: “In compliance with requirements set forth in WAC 139-12-030, this media update is to report the Special Investigations Unit continues the investigation of this incident. There is nothing new to report as of this release.”
On Jan. 13, 2022, Maynard's email announced the report was complete and had been sent to Nagle.
When reached for comment, Nagle said that when he finishes his review of the investigation, his decision — as well as the investigation itself — will be published.
He said he does not have a timeline on when that will happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.