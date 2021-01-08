This story has been modified since its initial publication to reflect a correction.
Stephen Allen Taylor, 47, has been arrested in connection with the shooting of two people in Walla Walla on Friday that left one person dead.
The Walla Walla man is being held at the Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault, according to the online jail roster.
The shooting occurred at 911 Stadium Drive.
Walla Walla police responded to reports of shots fired there at just after noon. When officers arrived, they discovered the two victims had been shot. Police took Taylor into custody.
The two male victims — one who died at the scene and one who was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center — were Taylor's family members, according to a friend of the family who spoke with U-B reporters.
No further information on the victims has been released by law enforcement at this time.
This is a developing story.