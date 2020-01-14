Stealing from Valley Residential Services leads to community service for Walla Walla woman

A Walla Walla woman was sentenced to community service and probation Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court for stealing from Valley Residential Services.
Vanessa A. Rangel, 37, was accused of stealing from the supported living facility on Bush Street by cashing checks with the forged signature of its executive director at various banks, according to court documents.
The checks allegedly didn’t have the same fonts as the facility’s real checks, records stated, and were for amounts including $523.15 and $718.52, with another attempt for $852.34.
Her original charges were forgery and second-degree identity theft, both felonies, but she made a plea agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to third-degree theft, a misdemeanor.
On Monday, Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge John Lohrmann sentenced her to the recommended 364 days in jail, with 334 days suspended and one day of credit for time served. The remaining 29 days were converted to 232 community service hours, and the suspended days were dependent on one year of successful probation completion.
Her sentence also included $250 in fines and fees, no contact with Valley Residential Services and possible restitution.