The Washington Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its order regarding court proceedings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Included is the suspension of civil and criminal jury trials until at least July 6, except for those with an already-sworn in jury and social distancing and other public health measures. Nonjury trials can take place remotely. Emergency matters, such as restraining orders, can still take place.
The order also continues in-custody criminal and juvenile matters until after June 1, except for first appearances, arraignments, plea hearings, criminal motions and sentencings/dispositions.
Out-of-custody proceedings also were continued until after June 1. Exceptions include motions that could be conducted remotely and matters that need to be heard immediately. And, cases filed between March 18 and July 3 could be deferred 45 days after charges were filed.