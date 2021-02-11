On Wednesday, the state of Washington rested its case for first-degree murder in a domestic violence situation with a deadly weapon against Leslie M. Moreno, 27, of Waitsburg.
The victim's mother was the prosecution's final witness in the Walla Walla County Superior Court trial Wednesday, the seventh day of proceedings revolving around Moreno's alleged killing of her boyfriend Marcus J. Allessio, 25, of Waitsburg.
Moreno is accused of stabbing Allessio in the chest after an argument on Dec. 28, 2018, and then leaving him in the drivers seat, sitting on top of his body and driving him from Waitsburg to Walla Walla while her daughter was in the back seat. Moreno met with law enforcement outside Walla Walla where Allessio was declared dead when medical experts were unable to resuscitate him.
Debbie Allessio told the court her son bonded with Moreno over mental health issues. The victim's mother was continuing her testimony Wednesday morning at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds Community Center — where the trial is held for COVID-19-related precautions.
Moreno was suicidal, Debbie Allessio testified of her former coworker to Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jennine Christensen.
"It was hard," Debbie Allessio said. "She'd been through a lot of things in her life. She was trying to be strong, and she just broke."
Christensen asked questions about Moreno's state as a person leading up to December 2018. Debbie Allessio conveyed that Moreno had troubles in her finances, family and past.
Things got worse for the couple when Moreno and Marcus Allessio moved out on their own in Waitsburg, Debbie Allessio said.
Their on-and-off again relationship was tested as her son went between her home and his with Moreno at 206 Wheatland Drive, Waitsburg.
"Leslie knew that Marcus needed space (at times)," Debbie Allessio said.
Marcus Allessio's mental state seemed to decay, his mother said.
She recounted a time when her son had a broken nose and bruising on his arm, which his ex-girlfriend, Meghann M. White, had testified to on Tuesday.
Debbie Allessio said she would've called the police, but Marcus Allessio said he already filed a report. Later she doubted he actually did, perhaps to keep Moreno's children from being taken from the home.
White and Debbie Allessio both said they pleaded with him to leave Moreno, but the topic of "the girls" kept coming up — Moreno's two daughters, who were 4 and 9 in December 2018.
"The girls saved my son," Debbie Allessio said. "Marcus didn't have a reason to stay healthy, and (the girls) gave him a reason to be healthy again."
Debbie Allessio said her son never took out his anger on a human, as far as she knew.
"I'm proud that my son takes his anger out on physical items, because I wasn't so fortunate in my past," Debbie Allessio said, getting choked up while she recalled a hole he punched in a door in her home. "So I left that hole in the door ... so I could remember that he wouldn't (hit someone) even in his darkest hour."
He did, however, engage in "verbal warfare," she said.
"His weapons were his words," Debbie Allessio said.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office Detective Kristen Daschofsky was recalled to the stand and reviewed photos she'd taken of Moreno the day after Marcus Allessio's death, showing she had a black eye.
With that, the state rested its case, Christensen said.
Judge M. Scott Wolfram dismissed the jury.
Moreno's attorney, Julie Carlson Straube, said the state had not proven Marcus Allessio wasn't holding the knife at the time of his death. She asked for the case to be dismissed because the state had not proven Moreno had intentionally killed Marcus Allessio.
Christensen said even if Marcus Allessio was also holding the knife at the time, Moreno still held responsibility for bringing the knife to the car and holding the knife, too.
Wolfram denied the defense's motion.
Carlson Straube then said she wanted certain text messages to be allowed for review in the case.
She said prosecutors "opened the door" by bringing in phone evidence, and the text messages Moreno and Marcus Allessio exchanged would show vital information regarding their relationship.
"Frankly, I think there's too many things to argue in regards to the phone messages," Christensen retorted.
Wolfram said the inclusion of the messages would be decided once Carlson Straube addresses them again during her defense.
The first witness in the defense portion of the trial identified herself as Moreno's best friend, Diana Salgado, of College Place.
She testified that Moreno was never hostile or violent as far as she could see.
Salgado said Moreno met Marcus Allessio in spring of 2017, and her friendship with Moreno began to falter over the next year because Salgado disapproved of Marcus Allessio.
"Because of his addiction," Salgado said. "I didn't want him around my home or my children, and (Leslie) was saddened by it."
Moreno's anxiety and depression began to mount, Salgado said. She was upset Moreno didn't "see the signs" of domestic violence creeping up in the relationship.
"You think she felt powerless?" Carlson Straube asked.
"Yes," Salgado answered.
The trial continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Community Center and is open to the public.