The local murder trial of Leslie M. Moreno, delayed by a sick attorney, a snowstorm and a long holiday weekend, resumed Tuesday morning beginning with the prosecution’s cross-examination of the accused Waitsburg woman.
The jury in this Walla Walla County Superior Court trial, happening at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Community Center for pandemic-related precautions, is weighing the charge against 27-year-old Moreno of first-degree murder in a domestic violence situation with a deadly weapon.
Moreno is alleged to have stabbed her boyfriend, Marcus J. Allessio, 25, in the chest while he was in the driver’s seat of her car and then driving from Waitsburg to Walla Walla while sitting on top of the Waitsburg man’s body while her daughter sat in the back seat in December 2018.
Allessio was pronounced dead by medics shortly after their arrival in Walla Walla.
Moreno was on the stand again Tuesday after a day-long testimony Thursday. An expert witness on domestic violence was also called to testify later in the day.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennine Christensen grilled Moreno, often holding her to account for responses she gave in an interview with the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office within an hour of Allessio’s death on Dec. 28, 2018.
Christensen closed in on details about Moreno’s testimony last week, spending the majority of her time on Moreno’s relationship with Allessio and the moments in their home leading right up to his stabbing.
Christensen asked about Moreno’s domestic violence training. Information came to light in court last week showing that Moreno had taken classes on the subject.
“That was the first time I realized why my mom never left my dad,” Moreno said. “And why I could never leave Marcus.”
Moreno said she knew about Allessio’s hard drug use — meth, in particular — because Allessio told her about it and clued her in on the terminology she would find in messages on her phone, which she said he would sometimes use to buy drugs.
The room began to get tense as the examination zeroed in on that day in December two years ago.
“I didn’t stop him from leaving,” Moreno said.
“Well, that’s exactly what you did,” Christensen responded.
“I didn’t stop him from leaving,” Moreno said again.
Christensen next dug into finances, asking about creditors coming after Moreno. The prosecutor also wanted to know more about Moreno’s visit to a therapist the morning Allessio died and her level of aggression in their relationship.
“Have you ever been in that kind of a relationship?” Moreno asked Christensen, who didn’t respond.
Christensen asked Moreno about bringing Allessio back into her life repeatedly, and her defense attorney objected, saying Christensen was being argumentative instead of asking questions and referred to certain text messages, which have been debated for inclusion in the trial several times.
“Objection to the objection,” Christensen said. “It’s inappropriate to discuss these things in front of the jury, just like it’s inappropriate for the defendant to question (a prosecutor).”
Moreno said she was not trying to be argumentative with Christensen and was rather seeking clarification on confusing questions.
Christensen said that was fine, “but right now, this is about Marcus.”
“And myself,” Moreno replied.
The prosecutor also aluded to Moreno’s Snapchat and Instagram activity, which Christensen said happened just a few minutes before a neighbor’s security footage showed the garage door opening at their Waitsburg home and Moreno emerging with a knife, following Allessio outside.
To many of the questions regarding the moments right before Allessio was stabbed, Moreno said she couldn’t recall.
“Is it a memory, or is it because I saw it on the video?” Moreno wondered. “It’s confusing to me.”
“So you don’t relive that day at all?” Christensen asked.
“Every night when I go to sleep — in my nightmares, yeah,” Moreno said.
Over and over, Moreno said she couldn’t fully recall the events of that day, as much as she tried.
“I don’t recall being the one who intentionally did something to hurt Marcus,” she said. “That’s all I can tell you.”
In Washington state, one of the parameters for first-degree murder is “premeditated intent.”
The next witness for the defense Tuesday was April Gerlock, a psychiatrist, professor and mental health and domestic violence expert from the University of Washington.
Gerlock detailed some of her clinical work and peer-reviewed studies about domestic violence.
“In a traumatic situation, the body mobilizes to defend itself,” Gerlock said.
One particular study she conducted showed that 35% of domestic violence cases involved episodes of victims responding with violence while being victimized by their assailants.
Gerlock said domestic violence is a widespread issue that plays no favorites in economic status, education level, gender or race.
“It’s an equal opportunity problem,” she said.
Gerlock will take the stand again at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Community Center as the public trial continues.