A Walla Walla nursing assistant is being investigated for misconduct after he allegedly sexually assaulted a patient receiving home care.
Josimar Nateras was charged in February by the state Department of Heath with unprofessional and sexual misconduct for the alleged sexual assault on May 12, 2019.
Nateras allegedly was working with disabled people receiving residential services in Walla Walla when he reportedly assaulted a patient at their home. The patient’s identity wasn’t disclosed, per state law, in the statement of charges from the state secretary of health.
Nateras was issued a nursing assistant license on April 11, 2018, records stated, and it was active while charges were pending.
Law enforcement personnel are investigating the allegations, according to DOH records.
The Walla Walla police have an open investigation for the same date on a person named Josimar Nateras-Mendoza, according to Sgt. Eric Knudson. He said he couldn’t release further information due to the active investigation.
No further information was provided, and the Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney’s office did not respond to requests for information by press time today.