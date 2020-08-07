Auston Clifton, the 18-year-old man arrested in connection to a June 2 stabbing behind the former KMart in Walla Walla, has been put under house arrest after the prosecution’s request for an increase in bail was denied this morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Walla Walla deputy prosecutor Jennine Christensen said Clifton was out of jail after posting bail, originally set at $15,000. While out, he was arrested in connection to another assault Aug. 4. He was released from jail by the Walla Walla District Court on that charge.
Christensen said she filed a motion in Superior Court for his bail to be increased for the June 2 case. The request, heard today, was denied, but the house arrest order was issued.