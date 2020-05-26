M-F police

Milton-Freewater police vehicle.

 Courtesy photo

MILTON-FREEWATER — An 18-year-old man was arrested late Sunday night, after he allegedly assaulted his father over who drank whose beer.

Felix Agustin Crisostomo and his 53-year-old father were drinking beer at their home on North Elizabeth Street when they began arguing over the alcohol, according to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer.

Just before 8:25 p.m., Crisostomo allegedly struck his father on the head with a beer bottle, giving the older man a non-life-threatening injury. The son also reportedly put his hands around his father's throat, impeding his breathing, Boedigheimer said.

Crisostomo was booked into the Umatilla County Jail at 12:32 a.m. Monday for investigation of second-degree assault, unlawful weapon use and strangulation. His bail was set at $280,000.

 

