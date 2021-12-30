A Dayton man on pretrial release for other charges was arrested on multiple warrants and under suspicion of kidnapping Wednesday, Dec. 29, in College Place after allegedly being involved in a drive-by shooting the night before.
Skylar I. Glasby, 33, was taken into custody after eluding arrest earlier in the day in Walla Walla.
Details on Tuesday’s drive-by shooting have not been released. A statement from the Walla Walla Police Department detailing Glasby’s arrest says it is believed he was involved in the drive-by, but it provides no other details, and the department’s public information officer is out of the office.
New court documents include the probable cause affidavit on Glasby’s latest arrest but make no mention of a drive-by shooting. Glasby has a long criminal history in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties and was wanted on multiple warrants before his arrest Wednesday.
According to court documents, Walla Walla officers attempted to stop a vehicle Glasby riding in as a passenger on Taumarson Road. The woman driving the car did not stop. She later told police she wanted to pull over, but Glasby told her she “better not.”
The woman, who is not named in this story because she is now believed to be the victim of kidnapping, told police that when she slowed down, Glasby screamed at her.
Because of the new state law prohibiting vehicle pursuits in the absence of an immediate threat to public safety, officers allowed the vehicle to elude them and drive off into College Place, according to the release.
The car was spotted a short time later driving down a dead-end street, however. Once stopped, the woman stayed in the car and was taken into custody while Glasby fled on foot.
Officers from the Walla Walla and College Place police departments searched the area and found the wanted man hiding near a residence and arrested him.
After interviewing the woman who had been driving the car, police believed they had evidence to satisfy probable cause for a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
In addition, court documents state Glasby had 71 blue fentanyl pills on him when arrested. And the vehicle contained items allegedly stolen in a recent vehicle prowl.
Glasby was wanted on four arrest warrants, according to court documents, including a no-bail Walla Walla County Superior Court warrant for attempting to allude a police vehicle, a no-bail Superior Court bench warrant, $150,000-bail Superior Court warrant for attempting to allude a police vehicle and a $600 Walla Walla District Court warrant for driving with a suspended license.
Now he is likely to face additional charges.
No new charges were filed by the Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as of Thursday, Dec. 30, but Glasby was being held at Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of attempting to elude a police vehicle, first-degree kidnapping, controlled substance possession and two counts of stolen property possession.
Glasby was on pretrial release for charges connected with a March 26 drug-related arrest. He was taken into custody after an undercover operation by Walla Walla detectives who reportedly saw Glasby dealing drugs in the parking lot of Safeway at 215 E. Rose St., according to court documents.
Additionally, Glasby has an extensive conviction record in the Valley.
He was convicted of kidnapping, robbery and assault in 2016 in Umatilla County, of leading deputies from Columbia and Walla Walla counties on a high-speed pursuit in 2014 and of forging $20 bills in 2012.
In August 2020, Glasby was arrested by the regional SWAT team in Waitsburg for alleged domestic violence, but those charges were dropped after the victim wrote a letter to the court saying she wouldn’t be able to testify to the charges.
Editor’s Note: Glasby’s first name is legally spelled “Skylar” despite many reports over the years, including in the Union-Bulletin, of it being spelled “Skyler.”
