A Walla Walla woman who admitted this summer to second-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of 31-year-old Daniel E. Cason has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison.
Shyla A. Osborne, 34, was sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 29, in Walla Walla County Superior Court to 150 months, or 12½ years, for the murder of her fiancé. The sentence was handed down by Judge Brandon L. Johnson.
Cason was shot to death on Aug. 29, 2017. The couple had been arguing the night before, and the shooting happened during a struggle the next day, police reports stated.
Osborne was not arrested for the crime until Oct. 8, 2017. Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney James L. Nagle told the U-B at the time that the delay was to wait for results from the crime lab and to check Osborne's claim that the shooting was in self defense.
Once arrested, Osborne pleaded not guilty and saw her trial delayed several times over the next few years.
She was finally scheduled to stand trial on June 21, 2021, but she pleaded guilty just weeks before the proceedings were scheduled to begin.
Osborne is being credited for 1,178 days served — a little more three years — while she awaited trial, bringing the remaining portion of her sentence down to a little more than nine years.
State law permitted Johnson to sentence Osborne to a period within the standard sentencing range for second-degree murder, which is about 10-18 years.
Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of 12½ years in prison when Osborne pleaded guilty. The defense asked for the minimum of the range, just over 10 years in prison.
Johnson could have also chosen to go outside that range if he found "substantial and compelling reasons,” according to court documents.
The maximum sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison.
