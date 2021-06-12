Nearly four years after the shooting death of 31-year-old Walla Walla man Daniel E. Cason, the woman accused of killing him pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Thursday, June 10.
Shyla A. Osborne, 33, was due to stand trial on June 21 after several delays since the Aug. 29, 2017, shooting in the 500 block of East Cherry Street.
The Walla Walla woman was originally arrested on Oct. 8, 2018, and charged with first-degree murder in the death of her fiancé. The coroner's report from 2017 said Cason received three gun shots to the head from a pistol.
The couple had been arguing the night before, and the shooting happened during a struggle the next day, police reports stated.
The Department of Corrections will conduct the required pre-sentence investigation of Osborne, and sentencing will occur when that process is complete, Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said in an email.
As part of the plea, prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 12 ½ years, or 150 months. According to court documents, the standard sentencing range for the crime is about 10-18 years.
According to the plea documents, the defense is going to ask for 123 months, or just over 10 years, the lowest sentence in the range.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson is not required to follow the recommendations in the plea agreement and can choose a sentence anywhere within the standard range. He can also choose to go outside that range if “he finds substantial and compelling reasons," according to court documents.
The maximum sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison.