Two people were injured, at least one seriously, in a shooting early Tuesday morning, July 27, in the 200 block of Tausick Way, according to the Walla Walla Police Department.
According to a news post on the department’s app, police were dispatched at about 12:33 a.m. with multiple people calling to report several gun shots being heard in the area.
Police said they found multiple bullet casings in the roadway and closed off the area for investigation. They were then notified of two people at the corner of North Second Avenue with gunshot wounds.
The two people were taken to a local hospital and one of them was flown via helicopter to another hospital for further treatment. The condition of either person was unknown as of Tuesday morning, police reported.
According to the post, detectives were still actively investigating the scene on Tausick Way Tuesday morning. It was noted two people who were believed to be connected were taken into custody in the area, but no potential charges have been named. The Walla Walla County Jail roster does not have any inmates listed Tuesday morning related to the incident.