A new face graces the ranks of the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Aaron Stites, 43, had his first day on the job May 1, nearly one year after the Kennewick native graduated from the Washington State Basic Law Enforcement Academy April 24, 2019.
“I have always been interested in law enforcement,” Stites wrote in an email. “It is an occupation that is on the front lines every day trying to help the innocent and support communities improving quality of life.”
After graduating from Kennewick High School, Stites said he earned a bachelor’s degree in Asian and Chinese studies and in 2007, a master’s in exercise physiology from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
While there, he was a student officer with the campus police department and a nationally-certified children’s safety education instructor for radKIDS, a Utah County Sheriff’s Office program in elementary schools.
He also had an affinity for cycling and competitions, racing mountain bikes, road bikes, in cyclocross, duathlons and triathlons.
After college, he coached high school and masters athletes in various sports for competitions. He also owned a coaching, performance testing, and high end bike/triathlon center called High Gear Coaching, in Kennewick, until November 2018.
One day, his career shifted.
“I was doing a bike fit for an individual’s wife and we started talking and he ended up being a sergeant with the Kennewick Police Department,” he wrote. “He recommended I apply, and that is how I started my law enforcement career.”
In 2018, he was hired by the Kennewick Police Department, but departed in September 2019, after attending police academy. (All law enforcement personnel must be sponsored by an agency before attending the state’s police academy.)
Soon, he said he found another agency.
“I became interested in the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office after reading the vision and mission statements posted by Sheriff (Mark) Crider,” he wrote. “I had the opportunity to talk with the command staff and was impressed with the culture, work ethic, and team work of WWCSO. When the opportunity arose to join the WWCSO team, I was excited to take it.”
He also said he was excited to “serve the communities of Walla Walla County” and “help make Walla Walla County one of the safest counties in America.”
WWCSO Chief Criminal Deputy Richard Schram said Stites found the office after researching local law enforcement agencies “that aligned with his personal mission.”
“He hit the nail on the head, with me, when he described his goals for conducting police work in Walla Walla County,” Schram said.
“I look forward to seeing what his talents bring to the table and where we will help each other grow,” Schram said. “I think he will fit in very well with our team and know he embodies our core values.”
The feeling is mutual.
The Sheriff’s Office “has an amazing depth of experience and professionalism, and I look forward to learning from my fellow deputies and staff.
“I hope to be able to use the radKIDS youth safety and empowerment program in the communities. I am planning on working with WWCSO for years to come and hope to make a difference in the lives I come in contact with.”