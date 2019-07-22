ATHENA — Authorities are warning residents about two suspected burglars who distracted an elderly man to steal from him Sunday night on High Street.
A woman apparently asked the man to step onto the back deck of his Athena home at about 7:30 p.m. to chat about church while another person took a .40-caliber handgun and other items, according to a Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office release.
The woman left on foot. Reports describe her as white, 30 to 40 years old, with shoulder-length brown hair. At the time of the alleged burglary, she wore an orange and white shirt and jeans.
Later, another resident told police they saw a woman matching her description getting into a white, four-door Jeep Wrangler with half doors and no top.
Those with information regarding the burglary can call dispatch at 541-966-3651.