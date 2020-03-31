Charges against a Washington State Penitentiary mental health counselor of first-degree custodial sexual misconduct and third-degree introducing contraband into a facility have been dismissed.
Prosecutors last week filed a motion to dismiss without prejudice the charges against Shauna E. Calkins because she "forfeited her license to practice and has complied with other conditions," records stated.
The other conditions were not clear in the records. The motion was granted the same day.
Since the case was dismissed without prejudice, charges could be brought against her in the future.
Calkins, 41, of Walla Walla, reportedly had sex with an inmate several times and gave him gifts, money and other items between in April 2017, according to court documents. She also opened a joint credit card account with him.
Reports say she created a job for the inmate, allowing them several hours alone together daily. The inmate told investigators the sex was consensual at first, but he later believed it and the gifts were used for manipulation, court records said.
Calkins was not arrested, but was placed on administrative leave in April 2018, WSP spokeswoman Allison Window said.