A Walla Walla man appeared Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court for investigation of indecent exposure and theft.
Michael A. Nichols, 62, was arrested early Friday morning in Fort Walla Walla park next to the BMX bike track, after an officer allegedly saw him naked in his car except “a loosely crumpled blanket over his torso,” records stated.
Nichols apparently was sleeping in the driver’s seat, records stated, with a heating pad underneath him, which was hooked up to the city’s electricity. A sleeping bag and pile of clothes were inside the car, records stated, but his body was uncovered in 43-degree weather.
Nichols is a registered sex offender, as he was convicted in 2000 in Walla Walla of first-degree child molestation, records stated. He also has numerous other convictions.
On Friday, Nichols was formally charged with indecent exposure and third-degree theft, defense attorney Robin Olson was appointed to represent him, and his bond was set at $15,000. His arraignment was scheduled for Jan. 6, 2020.