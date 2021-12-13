A sex offender who failed to register as required with local law enforcement was wanted and on the loose in Walla Walla Monday, Dec. 13, after avoiding three attempts by the police to arrest him.
Walla Walla man Byron J. Graham, 22, now has a warrant for escaping community custody, the Walla Walla Police Department said in the Monday news release.
At 8:40 a.m. Monday, Graham took off running in the 1000 block of West Elm Street after officers attempted to make contact with him, according to the release.
Police spotted him twice more driving a vehicle later in the day. But Graham refused to pull over both times. The release said that because of a new Washington state law, officers were unable to give chase in the absence of an immediate threat to public safety.
Police ask that anyone with any information on Graham call 911 or the non-emergency line at 509-527-1960.
