A Walla Walla man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to indecent exposure and third-degree theft.
Michael A. Nichols, 62, was arrested early Dec. 13 in Fort Walla Walla park, next to the BMX bike track, after an officer allegedly saw him naked in his car except “a loosely crumpled blanket over his torso,” records stated.
Nichols was sleeping in the driver’s seat, records stated, with a heating pad underneath him, which was hooked up to the city’s electricity. A sleeping bag and pile of clothes were inside the car, records stated, but his body was uncovered in 43-degree weather.
Nichols is a registered sex offender. He was convicted in 2000 in Walla Walla of first-degree child molestation, records stated. He also has numerous other convictions.
His sentencing has yet to be scheduled.