Seven more people, including two teens, have had charges filed against them in Walla Walla County Superior Court for their alleged involvement in a group attack on Prospect Avenue in early July, according to documents filed this week, and one additional person has been arrested so far.
One of the accused attackers, Carlos R. Johnson Jr., 21 of Pendleton, appeared in court Thursday morning, Aug. 19. Walla Walla County Court Commissioner Patricia Fulton, acting as judge pro tem, set bail at $150,000.
Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 7.
According to the filed paperwork, the seven accused people are connected to Charles Thompkins Jr., 63, of Pendleton who is being held in Walla Walla County Jail on $150,000 bond on charges of first-degree robbery, three counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, criminal mischief and harassment.
Thompkins is alleged to have led the group from Pendleton to the Walla Walla residence where he reportedly confronted a man he said stole a vehicle from him, according to the documents. A fight ensued after Thompkins and his crew allegedly threatened the man with guns at the property and three men assaulted by Thompkins' group had to be treated for injuries, including one man who had major surgery done on his head, the documents showed.
The other seven people now charged by Walla Walla County prosecutors are: Johnson; Jeremiah A. Thompkins, 18, of Pendleton; Ira O. Toledo, 20, of Pendleton; Habukkuk A. Thompkins, 20, of Pendleton; Santiago R. Lara, 20, of Milton-Freewater; and two teens — a 17-year-old Pendleton boy and a 16-year-old boy with no known address.
The seven are each charged with three counts of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of first-degree robbery and one count criminal mischief. All of the charges, except for the criminal mischief charge, are Class A felonies with "firearm enhancements," which could lead to more severe punishment under Washington state law.
Habukkuk Thompkins also has an additional charge of second-degree illegal gun possession because of a previous felony conviction in Umatilla County.
With Charles Thompkins and Johnson in jail, the other six accused attackers have warrants for their arrest.