A Nov. 9 sentencing is scheduled in Walla Walla County Superior Court for a man accused of raping a woman in 2018.
Thomas A. Hunt, 40, pleaded guilty to third-degree rape in July instead of to his initial charge of second-degree rape.
The Walla Wallan is accused of forcing himself on a woman who visited his home in June 2018.
The woman told police Hunt was her friend, but they had never met in-person before the alleged rape. The two also exchanged text messages after that day, records stated. Hunt told police he was drunk and didn’t remember what happened during her visit.
He has remained out of jail on conditions, including not leaving the county.
In the plea bargain, prosecutors agreed to recommend special sex offender sentencing alternative to include treatment, if it’s amenable, or the low end of Hunt’s standard sentencing range. With an offender score of zero, the range is six months to a year in jail, with a maximum of five years and a $10,000 fine.