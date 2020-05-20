A Walla Walla woman sentenced last week in Walla Walla County Superior Court for her involvement in an alleged assault, kidnapping and robbery was rearrested days later for violating her imposed restrictions.
Demi R. Kveton, 24, originally was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and intimidating a witness. However, a plea agreement left her with just third-degree assault and intimidating a witness, for which she was sentenced May 12.
The sentence included prison-based drug rehabilitation of 16 months confinement and 12 months of community custody on count one and 18 months imprisonment on count two, with credit for 74 days served and running concurrently to count one, and 18 months community custody on count two. It also included $850 in restitution, fines and fees.
After sentencing, Kveton was allowed to remain out of jail but failed to report back by noon the next day and a warrant was issued. She was caught Friday.
The original charges date back to the Jan. 25 incident in which multiple people were accused of involvement in luring a woman off the street, threatening and attacking her for being a “snitch.”
Another woman, Sierra R. Uribe-Clay, 25, of Walla Walla, is still wanted by police.