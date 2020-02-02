A bench warrant was granted this week in Walla Walla County Superior Court for a Milton-Freewater man who was supposed to enter a change of plea but didn’t appear.
Daniel Saldana Silva, 21, was charged Aug. 28 with two counts of second-degree identity theft and six counts of forgery between June 28 and July 6.
His first appearance was Aug. 22, and his arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 23, however, he didn’t appear and a first warrant was issued, records stated.
He was found on Dec. 12 and booked into Walla Walla County Jail. He pleaded not guilty on Dec. 16, and his trial was scheduled for Feb. 25.
Court documents detailing the case against Saldana Silva state that a man who was house sitting for the alleged victim reported a burglary to Milton-Freewater. Items missing included a television and checks.
The victim later learned the checks had been written to his neighbor, Alejandro Saldana, and deposited into Alejandro Saldana’s account at a Walla Walla credit union, records stated. The victim then confronted his neighbor, who told him his brother, Daniel, had committed the alleged crimes, records stated.
Police contacted the credit union and obtained video from its ATM with Saldana Silva allegedly depositing stolen checks and withdrawing cash on six occasions.