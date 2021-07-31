A Walla Walla man alleged to be part of a local shooting early Tuesday morning, July 27, had his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday morning, where his bail was set at $50,000.
Francisco A. Ferrusca, 19, was charged by prosecutors with two counts of first-degree assault, a Class A felony. He was arrested Thursday evening by Walla Walla police.
Francisco Ferrusca is the younger brother of Miguel A. Ferrusca, 21, who was arrested Tuesday and formally charged Wednesday with the same two counts.
The brothers are accused of shooting Ernesto Moreno Madrigal, 25, in the leg and shooting Julian D. Saldana, 19, multiple times early Tuesday in a confrontation in the 200 block of Tausick Way, outside the Ferrusca residence.
Multiple family members and friends showed up to support Francisco Ferrusca in court Friday, including the manager from his workplace, who advocated for him to be able to return to work, should he post bail.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Mulhern asked people in the court to be quiet multiple times as she read some of the accusations written by detectives.
Audible gasps and groans could be heard in the small crowd as Mulhern detailed an allegation that Francisco Ferrusca stood over Saldana, who had reportedly already been shot, looked Saldana in the eyes and then shot him again.
According to court records, Walla Walla detectives learned new information from Saldana and other witnesses later in the week, which led to the arrest of Francisco Ferrusca. Initially, Saldana wasn't able to speak because of his medical condition, according to court records.
Mulhern asked for bail to be set at $100,000, as it had been for Miguel Ferrusca.
Attorney Nicholas Holce, who is representing Miguel Ferrusca, asked for bail to be reduced now that more information about the family, including lack of severe criminal history, was available.
Holce argued that the lofty allegations have many angles "that are not fleshed out yet."
Judge Brandon L. Johnson set Francisco Ferrusca's bail at $50,000 with a 10% cash equivalent.
Johnson also permitted him to reside at a home in the 300 block of North Division Street under electronic supervision. He can also return to work, closely supervised, but is to have no contact with his brother or the alleged victims in the case.
Johnson sternly warned that one slip up would change the pretrial release conditions for Francisco Ferrusca.
Attorney Rachel Cortez is representing Francisco Ferrusca.
Bail bond information was not available Saturday, July 31, but Francisco Ferrusca was no longer listed on the Walla Walla County Jail roster.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court at 3 p.m. Aug. 9.