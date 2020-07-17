Second suspect in attack on aviary appears in court

The second suspect in connection with the killing, maiming and stealing of birds at the Pioneer Park Aviary in May appeared this morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Joshua S. Hartwell, 19, of Dayton, was arrested Thursday for investigation of nine counts of first-degree animal cruelty, four counts of first-degree criminal trespassing and four counts of third-degree malicious mischief, according to a Walla Walla Police Department release. He was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail.
A 15-year-old boy, also from Columbia County, was arrested earlier this month for investigation of the same charges. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.
Police on Thursday said they identified a third suspect, an adult, who is believed to have been involved in the alleged crimes, but the person has not been arrested.
In early June, the Police Department received information from a witness after a community group offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.
Overnight between May 14 and 15, as well as between May 29 and June 1, the aviary netting was cut, and several birds were killed, injured or stolen.